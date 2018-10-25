Man caught on video peering into Pacific Beach home, touching himself

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man caught on video peering into a Pacific Beach home has neighbors on edge.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was woken up by the sound of police officers knocking on her door in the area of Mission Blvd. and Emerald St. early Tuesday.

Officers told her that her neighbor was alerted to an individual in the alley between their residences by his security camera. Police said a male was captured peering into her window and touching himself, the woman said.

Requests to San Diego Police from 10News regarding this incident, details about the suspect, and any related reports were not returned Wednesday.

Police reportedly told the woman they have received similar reports in the PB area.

Earlier this month, James Hubbard was arrested for at least six instances of peeping and one count of petty theft in the Pacific Beach area between Sept. 11 and Oct. 12.

"Peeping Tom" events have also been reported in the Hillcrest area multiple times this year.