Man caught on video peering into Pacific Beach home, touching himself
Mark Saunders
3:03 PM, Oct 24, 2018
2 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man caught on video peering into a Pacific Beach home has neighbors on edge.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was woken up by the sound of police officers knocking on her door in the area of Mission Blvd. and Emerald St. early Tuesday.
Officers told her that her neighbor was alerted to an individual in the alley between their residences by his security camera. Police said a male was captured peering into her window and touching himself, the woman said.