Officials hold news conference on Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Hours after a shooting at a high school in Florida claimed the lives of 17 people, authorities held a press conference.

Florida Governor Rick Scott spoke as well as officials with the school district, where the shooting occurred.

"Today we've seen the worst in humanity, tomorrow we'll see the best of humanity pull together,” said Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie.

One of the people shot at the school was the son of the deputy sheriff. The student was shot in the arm.

Officials also announced that the State of Florida will pay for funeral expenses and counseling.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. Cruz was reportedly expelled for disciplinary reasons and banned from having a backpack with him on campus.

Watch the press conference in the player below: