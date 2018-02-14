'Still locked in': Social media chronicles Florida school shooting

Mark Saunders
1:12 PM, Feb 14, 2018
3 mins ago

Video shows teenagers running from a school in Florida after a mass shooting.

(KGTV) - A Valentine's Day shooting at a south Florida high school left a community in terror.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after an unidentified shooter opened fire in the halls of the school. The suspect was identified only as a student who was in class Wednesday.

Reports have yet to pinpoint exactly how many people have been injured, but reports have suggested multiple injuries and fatalities.

RELATED: Florida high school mass shooting: Several people injured, shooter on loose

A student described the moments during and after the shooting to ABC News.

"It was really loud. Then I heard it again," Michael, a student, told ABC News. "Then I heard frantic screaming. I've never heard such loud screams in my life. Then we realized there was a shooting at my school."

Michael then descibed the moments leaving his classroom after police arrived.

"We moved in a single line, then lying around the wall from my room there were two dead bodies on the ground," he said. "There was a boy and a girl. They were both extremely pale and bleeding."

Footage from inside the school showed both the horrifying moments gunfire erupted in the hallways as well as authorities guiding students to safety, ABC News reported.

One student reportedly inside the Florida high school posted updates while students were still under lockdown, before closing off contact after the posts gained thousands of responses:

Other students claiming to be inside at the school were still in shock as well, one saying they were still in a closet waiting for help:

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top