'Still locked in': Social media chronicles Florida school shooting
Mark Saunders
1:12 PM, Feb 14, 2018
(KGTV) - A Valentine's Day shooting at a south Florida high school left a community in terror.
The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after an unidentified shooter opened fire in the halls of the school. The suspect was identified only as a student who was in class Wednesday.
Reports have yet to pinpoint exactly how many people have been injured, but reports have suggested multiple injuries and fatalities.
A student described the moments during and after the shooting to ABC News.
"It was really loud. Then I heard it again," Michael, a student, told ABC News. "Then I heard frantic screaming. I've never heard such loud screams in my life. Then we realized there was a shooting at my school."
Michael then descibed the moments leaving his classroom after police arrived.
"We moved in a single line, then lying around the wall from my room there were two dead bodies on the ground," he said. "There was a boy and a girl. They were both extremely pale and bleeding."
Footage from inside the school showed both the horrifying moments gunfire erupted in the hallways as well as authorities guiding students to safety, ABC News reported.
shooting at stoneman douglas high school in Parkland florida (broward county). wish the best to the families who suffered in this pic.twitter.com/GtvFN9Lq2Y
Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all.