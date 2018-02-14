'Still locked in': Social media chronicles Florida school shooting

(KGTV) - A Valentine's Day shooting at a south Florida high school left a community in terror.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after an unidentified shooter opened fire in the halls of the school. The suspect was identified only as a student who was in class Wednesday.

Reports have yet to pinpoint exactly how many people have been injured, but reports have suggested multiple injuries and fatalities.

A student described the moments during and after the shooting to ABC News.

"It was really loud. Then I heard it again," Michael, a student, told ABC News. "Then I heard frantic screaming. I've never heard such loud screams in my life. Then we realized there was a shooting at my school."

Michael then descibed the moments leaving his classroom after police arrived.

"We moved in a single line, then lying around the wall from my room there were two dead bodies on the ground," he said. "There was a boy and a girl. They were both extremely pale and bleeding."

Footage from inside the school showed both the horrifying moments gunfire erupted in the hallways as well as authorities guiding students to safety, ABC News reported.

shooting at stoneman douglas high school in Parkland florida (broward county). wish the best to the families who suffered in this pic.twitter.com/GtvFN9Lq2Y — zezima (@AJ_sesh) February 14, 2018

Emergency responders evacuate students sheltering in place in an auditorium during shooting incident at high school in Parkland, Florida. https://t.co/BuEAqGjCN1 pic.twitter.com/gKjQbu23kM — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

One student reportedly inside the Florida high school posted updates while students were still under lockdown, before closing off contact after the posts gained thousands of responses:

I am in a school shooting right now... — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all. — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Other students claiming to be inside at the school were still in shock as well, one saying they were still in a closet waiting for help:

@PhillyD i’m in a closet rn cause there was a school shooting you should cover it on your show — Gen (@genthemartian) February 14, 2018