Storm worsens Carlsbad beaches, floods Oceanside roadways

High surf and coastal flooding from post-tropical cyclone Rachel hit San Diego County hard, forcing traffic detours and flooding major roadways.

A coastal flood advisory brought on by the storm stretched from the top to the bottom of San Diego County. Sunday also saw a beach hazards statement and coastal flood warning.

Huge waves left over from the storm worsened Tamarack Beach's already crumbling coastline, with asphalt collapsing into the water. Though the area has been closed for some time, locals still turned out to see what Mother Nature could do.

"We've been coming for 30 years, and um, this is the roughest I've ever seen this sea, so it's, it's, it's fun and a little bit scary to witness," said Mo Gagnot, who was visiting from Arizona.

The closed parking lot at Tamarack became a playground for kids enjoying the big swells.

"We don't get a lot of rain in San Diego, so it's nice," said local Andrew Wolf.

The Buena Vista Lagoon overflowed onto the roadway, but it didn't stop some drivers from taking the shortcut.

Near the pier, traffic was also redirected away from the beach. The Strand in Oceanside was partially closed due to coastal flooding, all the way to Wisconsin Avenue.

"But so much fun to witness Rachel and ...it's amazing, the power of water," said Gagnot.

