LIST: Sandbag locations in City of San Diego, Coronado

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wet weather is expected to impact the area once again on Thursday, so the cities of San Diego and Coronado have set up sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the storm.

In San Diego, sand and empty bags will be available at 10 city recreation centers beginning 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. The sites will be open until 7 p.m.

People will need to bring shovels to fill the bags themselves. The city says it will be delivering pre-filled sandbags to the neighborhoods where the flooding affected residents the most.

See the list of San Diego sandbag locations below:



Council District 1:

Pacific Beach Recreation Center — 1405 Diamond St., San Diego 92109

Council District 2:

North Clairemont Recreation Center — 4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117 Robb Athletic Field — 2525 Bacon St., San Diego 92107

Council District 3:

Golden Hill Recreation Center 2600 Golf Course Drive San Diego 92102

Council District 4:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center — 6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego 92114

Council District 5:

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center — 11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego 92131

Council District 6:

Standley Recreation Center — 3585 Governor Drive, San Diego 92122

Council District 7:

Allied Gardens Recreation Center — 5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego 92120

Council District 8:

San Ysidro Community Activity Center — 179 Diza Road, San Diego 92173

Council District 9:

City Heights Recreation Center — 4380 Landis St., San Diego 92105



Residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations in Coronado (NOTE: these sites are self-serve as well):



First and Alameda Blvd.

Fourth and Alameda Blvd.

North Beach

Cays Park by the fire station

Second and A Ave.

Park Place and Isabella Ave., near Rotary Park downtown

