Sandbag locations in San Diego County as another storm looms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities around San Diego County recover from Monday's historic rainfall and flooding, the county is preparing for the possibility of another storm.

As part of the storm preps, the county and Cal Fire are teaming up to provide free sandbags for residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The county recommends calling ahead to check availability since some fire stations may have a limited supply. Also, officials are reminding people to bring shovels to fill their bags.

LOCATIONS WITH SAND AND BAGS:



Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902

619-479-2346

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905

619-390-2020

De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

760-728-2422

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917

619-468-3391

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028

760-723-2005

Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036

760-765-2885

Lakeside: Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside 92040

619443-4770 Limit 10 sandbags per household. Call ahead to confirm hours and availability.

Palomar Mountain: Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060

760-742-3701

Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963

619-478-5544

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #81, 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065

760-789-9465

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065

760-789-0107

Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061

760-742-3243

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

760-751-7605

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

760-782-9113



LOCATIONS WITH BAGS ONLY:

