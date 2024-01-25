Sandbag locations in San Diego County as another storm looms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities around San Diego County recover from Monday's historic rainfall and flooding, the county is preparing for the possibility of another storm.
As part of the storm preps, the county and Cal Fire are teaming up to provide free sandbags for residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The county recommends calling ahead to check availability since some fire stations may have a limited supply. Also, officials are reminding people to bring shovels to fill their bags.
LOCATIONS WITH SAND AND BAGS:
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
- 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
- 619-390-2020
- De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
- 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- 760-723-2005
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
- 760-765-2885
- Lakeside: Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside 92040
- 619443-4770
- Limit 10 sandbags per household. Call ahead to confirm hours and availability.
- Palomar Mountain: Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
- 760-742-3701
- Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
- 619-478-5544
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #81, 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- 760-789-9465
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- 760-789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
- 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
- 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- 760-782-9113
LOCATIONS WITH BAGS ONLY:
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
- 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- 760-767-7430
- Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Station #60, 2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- 760-767-5436
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
- 619-478-5516
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
- 619-478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
- 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
- 619-445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026
- 760-749-8001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069
- 760-741-5512
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026
- 760-751-0820
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- 760-728-8532
- Flynn Springs: Flynn Springs Fire Station#21 9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
- 619-443-7121
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
- 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935
- 619-669-6580
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
- 619-468-3030
- Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62, 7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036
- 760-765-0155
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
- 619-473-8281
- Mount Woodson: Mount Woodson Fire Station #86 16310 State Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065
- 760-789-1150
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
- 619-578-6621
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
- 760-782-3467
- Call ahead to confirm hours and availability.
- Ramona: Intermountain Fire Station #85, 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065
- 760-789-3710
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #80, 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- 760-789-8914
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- 858-573-1322
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- 760-782-3560