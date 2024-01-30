Chula Vista offers free sandbags to residents ahead of storm

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Chula Vista is handing out free sandbags ahead of an oncoming storm.

According to the city, residents may obtain up to 10 free sandbags ahead of the rainy weather.

The sandbag distribution will be held from Tuesday, January 30 through Friday, February 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Public Works facility at 1800 Maxwell Road.

Residents are being asked to show proof of residency such as a utility bill or a driver’s license.

Click here for a list of other sandbag locations throughout the county.