LINK: Fundraiser for family of 19-year-old killed in I-8 crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of De'Veonte Morris. The money raised will help De'Veonte's family pay for funeral expenses.

The 19-year-old was hit and killed on I-8 the evening of Oct. 20 as a series of crashes stymied traffic on the eastbound lanes. A man driving a Toyota Camry hit De'Veonte and the La Mesa police officer, Lauren Craven, who stopped to help him.

The driver, Antonio Abel Alcantar, was later arrested and charged with a DUI, bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

You can follow this link to donate to the GoFundMe. More than $9,000 has been raised so far.

