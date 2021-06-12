Watch
TSA screened 2 million travelers on Friday — the most in a single day since COIVD-19 reached US

Teresa Crawford/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, a long line of travelers waiting for the TSA security check point at O'Hare International airport in Chicago. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has ousted its head of security operations and put new leadership in charge of screening operations at a major international airport, but long checkpoint lines and travel headaches already pervading the busy summer travel season are likely to continue. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:49:03-04

DALLAS — The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints on Friday.

Airline bookings have been picking up since around February, as more Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19 and – at least within the United States – travel restrictions such as mandatory quarantines began to ease.

