Trader Joe's first major retailer to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - Trader Joe's market in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joes
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 14, 2021
Trader Joe's has become the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their COVID-19 mask guideline on Thursday.

In an update on its COVID-19 page, the grocery store said they "encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping."

According to USA Today, Walmart and Target are considering making changes to their policies on masks.

Masks are still required to be worn by those fully vaccinated at airports, the Transportation Security Administration announced April 30.

On Friday, Wynn Casinos in Las Vegas announced that fully vaccinated guests would not have to wear a mask.

The casino said those that aren't fully vaccinated must still wear a mask, but they won't verify guests' vaccination status.

