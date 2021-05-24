Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Anupam Nath
india.jpeg
Posted at 12:04 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 03:04:04-04

The COVID-19 death toll in India has passed 300,000 as a devastating surge of new infections appears to be easing in big cities.

But the virus isn’t finished with India by any means.

As megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi see some improvement, the virus appears to be taking a ghastly toll in the country’s vast rural areas.

A majority of India’s people live in rural areas, where health care is limited.

The health ministry on Monday reported 4,454 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total to 303,720. India has the third most deaths, behind the United States and Brazil.

Experts, however, believe the true toll is significantly greater.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19