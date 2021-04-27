Watch
In fight against virus, Biden looks for path back to normal

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
Posted at 2:53 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 06:52:48-04

President Joe Biden spent his first 100 days in office encouraging Americans to mask up and stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

His task for the next 100 days will be to lay out the path back to normal.

When Biden entered office, he moved swiftly to overcome vaccine supply issues and more than tripled the country’s ability to administer them. But ending the coronavirus pandemic will require more than putting shots into arms — and that task is growing more difficult as demand sags.

The president also needs a robust plan to help the nation emerge from a year of isolation, disruption and confusion.

