FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-related funeral costs

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA COVID-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston. FEMA announced they are going to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses. On its website, the agency said the funds would come out of the $2 billion they received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 17:00:51-04

FEMA announced they are going to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

On its website, the agency said the funds would come out of the $2 billion they received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

FEMA said the funds would reimburse individuals and households for COVID-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The agency said they are working with various groups to enlist their help with outreach to communities and families.

FEMA said they'll implement a funeral assistance program for this assistance in April.

FEMA added that "additional guidance" was being finalized and would be released "as soon as possible."

The agency said anyone with COVID-related funeral expenses is asked to "keep and gather documentation."

