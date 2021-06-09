Watch
EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Posted at 2:27 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09

European Union lawmakers have approved a new coronavirus travel certificate aimed at opening the 27-nation bloc up for the summer.

At the moment, traveling across the bloc is a trial for tourists, airlines and authorities.

Restrictions and regulations can differ from country to country.

But beginning on July 1, EU nations will have to recognize the vaccine certificate, which can take paper or digital form.

The passes will be issued free and certify that a person has either been vaccinated against the virus, has recently tested negative, or has recovered from the disease.

