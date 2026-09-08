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Mexico trial begins for men charged with killing of Australian surfers and American friend

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Jake Robinson and Callum Robinson, Jack Carter Rhoad
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ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Three men charged with murder in the 2024 killings of two Australian brothers and an American friend went on trial Monday in Mexico’s Baja California state, court officials said.

The three men are charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the killing of the three people who went missing while camping and surfing at a remote beach in Baja.

Jesús Gerardo García, known as “El Kekas,” and two others identified as Irineo Francisco N. and Ángel Jesús N. appeared in court in the coastal city of Ensenada over the deaths of Callum Ryan Robinson, 33, Jake Martin Robinson, 30 and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30. The surnames of the latter two defendants were withheld in according with Mexican criminal procedure.

Their bodies were found several days later, dumped in a cliff-top shaft with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Martin Robinson, the father of the Australian brothers, attended the hearing with his wife.

“I know they would want us to be here; they would do the same for us,” he told reporters before entering the courthouse.

Prosecutors say the men were killed during an attempt to steal their pickup truck, which was later found burned near their bodies.

García former partner, Silva Raya, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year after admitting she instigated the robbery to steal the pickup’s tires.

The trial is due to continue Tuesday.

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