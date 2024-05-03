Mexican authorities searching for three missing men in Baja California

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico (KGTV) — The search for three men who went missing in Baja California is intensifying. The three men were down in Mexico for a surfing trip when they disappeared.

It has been five days since anyone heard or saw brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and their friend, Jack Carter Rhoad.

According to friends, the group was on a trip to celebrate a birthday and surf near Ensenada, but have not heard from them since April 27.

Callum and Jake Robinson are from Australia. Friends say Callum lived in Ocean Beach, and his brother was visiting. They say the brothers' friend, Jack Carter, is also from the San Diego area.

According to the missing persons flyer, the men traveled south in a white Chevy Colorado pick-up truck. Their loved ones grew concerned when they didn’t check into their Airbnb in Rosarito as planned and when Callum didn’t return to work in San Diego.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, the Baja California State Attorney General, Maria Elena Andrade, said that although the missing persons report wasn’t filed until 48 hours after three men were last seen, the investigation started as soon social media posts surfaced.

Andrade confirmed camping tents and other evidence were found in the area of Santo Tomas, where the men were last seen.

She said authorities have three people detained and ‘under investigation’ but did not provide other specifics.

In a press release, she also confirmed authorities had found a white pick-up truck and other evidence related to the men’s disappearance.

The FBI has confirmed they are working with Mexican authorities on the investigation.

