'Our hearts are broken': Parents of Australian brothers killed in Baja California speak out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The parents of two Australian men who were killed in Baja California were in San Diego Tuesday to speak about the tragedy.

In a brief press conference in Ocean Beach, Martin and Debra Robinson talked about the deaths of their sons, Jake and Callum, as well as the brothers’ friend, Jack Rhoad.

Martin Robinson began by thanking the friends and family in Australia and the U.S. who have “been a massive support to us over the last few days.”

He also thanked the Australian government agencies and the Mexican authorities that offered their help and support.

“Our hearts are broken, and the world has become a darker place for us,” Debra Robinson said. “They were young men enjoying their passion of surfing together.”

Debra said of her sons, “We have always been proud of their academic and sporting achievements and admired their life choices.”

Debra described Callum as a “loveable, larger-than-life character” that “considered the United States his second home.”

She said Callum was also known as the “Big Koala” and played professional lacrosse. He represented his native Australia in the world championships.

Jake, Debra said, was a “happy, gentle, and compassionate soul who was pursuing a career in medicine.” He also had a passion for surfing, according to his mother.

“Now it’s time to bring them home to family and friends, and the ocean waves of Australia,” Debra tearfully said. “Please live bigger, shine brighter, and love harder in their memory.”

Friends and family members said they last heard from the Robinson brothers and Rhoad on April 27. They had been on a surfing and camping trip in Baja California, and loved ones grew concerned when they did not check into their Airbnb in Rosarito.

On May 4, Mexican authorities discovered three bodies in a well in Ensenada. The deceased were later confirmed to be the Robinson brothers and Rhoad.

Mexican authorities believe the three men were murder victims in a robbery-gone-wrong situation.

Authorities also discovered a burned-out pickup truck, confirming it was the one Callum Robinson had a week before the trio vanished.

Three Mexican citizens were arrested in connection with the case.