Australian, American surfers killed in Baja California remembered at candlelight vigil

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 150 people gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday night to honor two Australian citizens and an American who were found dead after they went missing during a surfing trip to Baja California.

Mexican authorities confirmed Sunday that the bodies discovered in a well south of Ensenada belong to San Diego resident Jack Carter Rhoad and his companions from Australia, Callum and Jake Robinson.

"Callum Robinson's just bigger than life. An absolute legend. A guy that lit up the room that had his own gravitational pull," said Peter Green, a friend at the vigil.

Green was among several individuals who spoke on the soccer pitch at Point Loma Nazarene University, offering views of the ocean Sunday evening. The setting provided a fitting backdrop for honoring three men passionate about soccer and surfing.

The men had gunshots to the head in what appeared to be a robbery gone wrong, Baja California state prosecutors said.

Callum lived in San Diego and his brother was visiting from Australia. Rhoad is from San Diego.

Several people remembered Callum for his kindness and spoke about his impact on their lives.

“My grandma, who is almost 90 years old, met him once and she talks about him every day,” said Josh Rufolo. “It was because of his personality and just how he could attract people to him."