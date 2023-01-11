Timeline: The Search for Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Maya went missing in January of 2021, launching a police investigation and weekly searches by the community.

In October of 2021, her husband Larry Millete was arrested and accused of her murder.

The prelim is expected to last two to three weeks.

