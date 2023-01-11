Watch Now
NewsSearch for Maya Millete

Actions

Timeline: The Search for Maya Millete

Maya Millete
Will Giron
The search continues for the missing Chula Vista mom.
Maya Millete
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 10:11:10-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Maya went missing in January of 2021, launching a police investigation and weekly searches by the community.

In October of 2021, her husband Larry Millete was arrested and accused of her murder.

The prelim is expected to last two to three weeks.

Made withVisme Infographic Maker

RELATED:
Two years missing: Maya Millete's friends honor her with Chula Vista hike Saturday marks 2 years since Chula Vista Maya Millete disappeared Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother Hearing in custody case for Maya Millete's children June trial date set in Millete children guardianship case Larry Millete found mentally competent, murder case to proceed

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!