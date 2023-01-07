Saturday marks 2 years since Chula Vista Maya Millete disappeared

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Saturday, January 7 marks two years since Maya Millete, a mother and wife from Chula Vista, disappeared.

Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested for her murder months later, but Maya has never been found.

To mark the anniversary of her disappearance, her family is planning a tribute hike in her honor. The hike will be symbolic; at the park where the family first searched for her after she went missing, outdoors because Maya loved to hike and open up to the entire community, who’s helped search for her ever since.

Maya’s sister Maricris Drouaillet, and her brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet say they can’t believe it’s been two years, telling ABC 10News just how hard it’s been for their family to not have answers. The couple says the community’s support is what’s kept them motivated to find her.

“It kept us going, these people are giving us strength to keep on going and to continue to find Maya,” says Maricris Drouaillet.

Maya’s husband Larry Millete was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, nine months after she was last seen. The arrest is something the family still has a hard time processing.

“Family member to family member so it's really really hard to go against the family, so it’s really heartbreaking to our family,” says Maricris.

Maya’s sister has been her biggest advocate, vowing to find her. She spoke the day of Larry’s arrest, through tears, knowing an arrest wasn’t closure.

“I did say during the press conference that it’s not the end and sure enough it’s still not the end,” says Drouaillet.

Next week, Larry Millete heads back to court for a preliminary hearing. Maya’s family will be there.

The tribute hike for Maya is Saturday morning at Mount San Miguel Park at 9 a.m. and is open to the community. Larry Millete’s prelim starts on Wednesday.