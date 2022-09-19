Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother, Maya Millete

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.

For Marciris Drouaillet, with the help of her husband Richard, and a team of volunteers, searching for her missing sister has become a full-time job since her sister was last seen in January of 2021.

"We're still searching almost every other weekend," said Drouaillet. "We really want to get some help from the public and the community."

A registration form to sign up for searches can be found on the homepage of helpfindmaya.com. Volunteers will be notified of the search locations ahead of time. The family has been searching across Southern California. They say investigative details led them to search specifically in areas that are around two and a half hours away from Maya Millete's Chula Vista home.

"We usually have about 12 or more people that's been coming and helping us," said Drouaillet.

The family has also started a new GoFundMe page. They say donations will be used to purchase equipment for searches, transportation, campsite or lodging fees for overnight stays, safety gear, and more.

Drouaillet said they also hope funds will allow them to bring in out-of-town professional searchers and organizations they've been in contact with.

"They're professional searchers, they've been involved in some of the missing persons before, so they do have equipment and cadaver dogs that we desperately need," she said.

Drouaillet said they used donations from the original campaign to search for about 18 months. That included also hiring a private investigator, and a professional search and rescue trainer to train the team of volunteers, plus overnight expenses to help the family stay in San Diego County to search and more.

Maya Millete was last seen on January 7, 2021. Her husband larry has been charged with her murder, although her body hasn't been found.

He has denied all allegations. Larry Millete's preliminary hearing and all criminal proceedings have been put on hold. His defense attorney argued that he needs to be evaluated to see if he's mentally competent to stand trial. A hearing for last month was rescheduled for September 26.

It's a day Maya Millete's family is anxiously waiting for.

"We just have to be patient, even though it is really hard," said Drouaillet. "I just want it to be over with."