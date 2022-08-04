Hearing in custody case for Maya Millete's children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While custody of the children of Maya Millete has yet to be decided, a judge on Wednesday ruled that the kids can be interviewed by the District Attorney’s office in the criminal case against their father Larry Millete.

Maya Millete vanished in early January 2021. Her body has not been found. Larry Millete has been charged with her murder.

There are competing petitions for guardianship—one from Larry’s parents and another from Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet.

In June, the judge suspended criminal proceedings against Larry Millete as his attorney raised concerns about his competency.

In court on Wednesday, his attorney revealed the competency exam has not yet been scheduled. Judge Julia Kelety ruled that once he is deemed fit for trial, Larry Millete can sit for a deposition in the custody case.

The judge also ruled that since there is no official guardian, the children’s attorney Kelley James—who is serving as their guardian ad litum—can consent to the children being interviewed in the criminal case.

For now, Drouaillet has visitation rights and the children remain in the South Bay with their grandparents.

The next court date for the custody case is in October.