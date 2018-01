SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego man who used a drone to smuggle drugs into the United States has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities say Jorge Rivera, 25, used a remotely operated drone to smuggle 13 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S.

A jury last week sentenced Rivera to the 12-year sentence.

On August 8, 2017, Border Patrol agents saw a drone flying over the border fence two miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Agents trying to intercept the drone found a man on foot carrying a large bag filled with bundles of the drug.

“We appreciate the determination, persistence, and hard work of all law enforcement partners involved in the case. The United States Attorney’s Office and its diligent efforts have resulted in a successfulprosecution and conviction, and a sentencing that should deter this type of criminal activity in the future,” said Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Roy D. Villareal.

