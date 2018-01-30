Point Loma drugstore robbed twice by masked man with a gun

Bree Steffen
11:21 PM, Jan 29, 2018
Estrada, Marie
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police are investigating if two different robberies at Point Loma Cabrillo Drug Store were committed by the same person. 

On Friday, January 12, a man came into the store wearing fake black sideburns and a surgical mask, pulled out a gun, and demanded drugs. 

On Friday, January 26, a man came into the store wearing a black jacket with a hood, red baseball cap, and a bandana across his face, pulled out a gun, and demanded drugs. 

10News obtained surveillance video of both robberies. 

Melissa Munster was a witness to the second robbery. 

“[The suspect] had a scarf on his head and was coughing, had like this fake cough he was doing,” Muster said. "Because I live in the area I knew that this was not the first time it happened so I knew that I had probably just seen the gentleman that did it.” 

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.

 

