Voters in San Diego continue to head to polling sites for early voting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Election Day is under 48 hours away, but people still have a chance to cast their ballots early at more than 200 voting centers across San Diego County.

There are 218 voting centers that are up and running across the county, with nearly 180 of them coming online as of Saturday.

Some people are taking this time to carefully go over their ballot so they are ready to vote in some critical races. Many are still taking this time to vote early.

“Anyone else out there that feels that maybe it’s too late in the day, or they ate the wrong Wheaties this morning, or whatever the hell their excuse is, get out and vote,” Jack Thompson, who voted early in Chula Vista, said.

Up in Del Mar, people like Rita Cecil are taking advantage of San Diego County's early voting sites.

“It’s a make-or-break situation, and I want to be on the winning side, clearly. Whatever side that is, I’ll leave that up to you. But I’m here to make my vote count,” Cecil said.

There are some important races happening in the San Diego area for this midterm election. Some of them getting national attention, considering President Joe Biden flew into San Diego for the first time in his presidency. Biden was stumping for Congressmen Mike Levin as he goes up against businessman Brian Maryott.

“To me, it signified the fact that someone needed to be here to motivate a base. So it depends on what side of the voting public you’re on,” Cecil said.

And in the South Bay, voters in Chula Vista are deciding who their next mayor will be between city councilmember John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar.

“We always feel that the franchise to vote is one of the most important rights we have. And we don’t agree on who we vote for either. But it’s important that we vote,” Thompson said.

It’s the power of the people exercising their power of the vote. All of them hope their voices will be heard.

“Everybody has the right to vote. It’s a freedom, you know,” Fee Robison said.

Voting on Election Day will start at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

