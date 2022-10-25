Candidate forum hosted for Chula Vista mayoral race at local library

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A spirited debate happening in Chula Vista for the mayoral race as a forum’s held for the public to ask questions ahead of the midterm elections.

“It was a very lively discussion,” David Stuckey, who attended Chula Vista mayor candidate forum hosted by the San Diego Union-Tribune, said.

The two candidates Ammar Campa-Najjar and John McCann answered questions written by those in the nearly packed house and by the moderator. Some were getting answers to the questions they had coming into the forum.

“There’s plans in place and there’s fresh new eyes that can be putting Chula Vista in a better place,” Celina Via, who attended the forum, said.

Others still want answers on various topics after Monday night’s debate.

“Unfortunately, it tended to overwhelm what may have been a good answer to the question. There were a lot of questions unanswered tonight more accurately,” Stuckey said.

Plenty of topics from affordable housing, homeless, policing and much more were addressed by the candidates.

A voter who submitted a question says she’s still on the fence about who she’ll be casting her ballot for on Election Day.

“I’m still a little undecided on which side to go. But, yes, they’ve answered a couple of questions that yes, I wanted to know,” Lupe Ruiz, who attended Chula Vista mayor candidate forum, said.

As the night came to an end, many are happy to see a lot of people wanting to be engaged in the civic process and wanting to know more about who was running to be mayor of their cherished city.

“This is the first time that I’ve been to one of these. It’s great to see. It’s great to see a lot of people are interested in seeing Chula Vista become better, stay great,” Via said.

“Well, it makes feel great to see that many people are interested to come out on a Monday night to view the debate,” Stuckey said.

For Ruiz, it’s a pleasure for her to see more people wanting to get more involved in the election and voting.

“And I see that there’s a lot of people wanting to know about the candidate,” Ruiz said. “And it makes you feel good, that you know, everybody’s involved.

