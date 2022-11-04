More than 200 Vote Centers will be open Saturday across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Early voting is already under way in San Diego County, and now 179 vote centers will open Saturday so residents can cast their ballots early.

That will make a total of 218 centers open for the four days leading up to and including Election Day, November 8. Voters will decide the race of legalizing sports betting, some key Congressional races, and several statewide ballot measures.

Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to every registered voter in the county — roughly 1.9 million people.

RELATED: Your guide to make sure your vote counts in San Diego this November

But beginning Saturday, vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 7, allowing residents to cast their in-person ballots. Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county, regardless of their place of residence.

On Election Day, the vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can locate the nearest vote center by clicking here.

Residents can also return their vote-by-mail ballots at drop boxes located throughout the county.

If you already returned your mail ballot, you can confirm when it was received by the Registrar’s office at sdvote.com or you can track it through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.