'Words can’t describe, you know': Father of Colorado Springs suspect speaks out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The father of the Colorado Springs shooter lives in San Diego and is speaking out about the mass shooting that his child is facing charges far.

He confirmed to ABC 10News that the suspect was born in San Diego, and his grandfather is Assemblyman Randy Voepel.

"Words can't describe you know," said Aaron Brink.

Aaron Brink said he's the suspected Colorado Springs shooter's father.

The former porn star and current MMA trainer admitted he didn't raise his son.

"As a child, he was taken away - not by me- a doing of my own-my profession and my ex-wife didn't want my son around me. I was an adult film star," he said.

But now he wishes he did, after seeing the violence his child, Anderson Aldrich, allegedly unleashed inside Q Nightclub Sunday.

"I failed him. I'm sorry, Nicholas or Anderson. I wish that he ya know- if I gotta go fight somebody, I'm going in there with my fists. Fight like a man, then shake hands afterward, and then you're done. That's it. You don't go out there. You don't kill people," he said.

We tracked Brink down outside his home, where the 48-year-old was about to go skateboarding.

When I asked him what a possible motive would be, he couldn't pinpoint a reason but said he isn't gay.

He also didn't know Aldrich is identifying as non-binary.

"What does that mean? I got to know because I was horrified he was gay. I was like, oh my god. He's at a gay bar. He's gay. I'm not homophobic or anything - but to find something out like that- I just didn't know. I don't have anything against gay people because those no reason to just kill people," said Aldrich.

He said for a while, he thought that his child was dead, but didn't explain why. Then one day, his son got in contact with him.

He said the conversations were disturbing, and one was even an argument.

"We're alphas. I'm an alpha. He's not going to tell me whatever. I'm his dad," he explained.

He knows his child's actions are inexcusable and tells the victims' families he is sorry.

"Nothing can replace the- words can't take this away. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry there's- life is so precious. I guess you don't realize when you lose somebody, but my heart goes out to any victims," said Brink.

Despite it all, he tells his son that he still loves him.

"I hope that things work out. I love you unconditionally. You're my son," said Brink.

Brink claims he is planning to participate in an MMA fight and wants to raise funds to give back to the families impacted by the Colorado Springs shooting.