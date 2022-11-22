San Diegans gather to remember victims of Colorado Springs shooting rampage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - People in San Diego are paying their respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this weekend.

A growing memorial of flowers sits beneath the Pride Flagpole in Hillcrest.

Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub called Club Q.

"There's a sense of shock in that it’s happening again, and there's a bigger sense of shock that we continue to let it happen," said Eddie Reynoso.

Reynoso is the Executive Director of the Equality Business Alliance, which operates San Diego's LGBTQ Visitor Center.

He says can't help but relive the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

A gunman killed 49 people in the 2016 attack. Reynoso's friend, Edward Sotomayor, was one of them.

"We frequently talk about Pulse. We frequently talk about what we would do if someone would target us," said Reynoso.

He also works the door at Rich's in Hillcrest. He said safety is always on his mind.

"I hate to say that, but it’s a reality that we live with, and we’ve learned to live with, and I don’t remember a time when I haven’t looked behind my back, said Reynoso.

San Diego police and community leaders gathered at Rich's Monday evening for a safety meeting with concerned residents and business owners.

