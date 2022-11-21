Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vigil held in Hillcrest to honor victims of Colorado Springs club shooting

Vigil held in Hillcrest to honor victims of Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
Posted at 12:08 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 03:09:22-05

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A candlelight vigil was held in Pride Square on Sunday evening to honor the victims of the shooting inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.

Dozens gathered in Hillcrest lighting candles, bringing flowers and sharing words of comfort. But many expressed it's a routine this community has done far too many times.

"At least 5 lost their lives because they were living as their true selves," one participant shared with the group.

"I fear the chance of losing my life just for celebrating the fact of who I am," shared another.

Participants took turns speaking and embraced on another.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!