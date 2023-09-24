WHAT YOU MISSED: San Diego news stories Sept. 18 to Sept. 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As 2023 keeps marching on, we've turned the page on summer and entered fall with the arrival of the autumn equinox on Saturday.

The final day of summer in San Diego was a gloomy one as clouds draped the sky and rain drizzled around the county, an appropriate send-off for an unusually wet season for the area.

Although the National Weather Service says this September has been cloudier than recent years, Sunday's clear conditions give us a bright start to the week.

Considering it's a pleasant day — why not catch up on the local news cycle so you can start the week on the right foot?

Let's take a look at the stories you may have missed from around America's Finest City.

MONDAY

San Diego City Council approves year-round closure of Point La Jolla

The San Diego City Council voted and approved the closing of the Point La Jolla bluffs to protect the marine wildlife and the people who visit the area. The area is between the Children's Pool and La Jolla Cove, which is mostly occupied by sea lions.

The vote amends the city's municipal code to close the beach and rocky point until permanent solutions can be found for interactions between the sea lions and humans.

TUESDAY

Pacific Beach company gets viral spike thanks to 'Primetime' Deion Sanders

Blenders Eyewear, a small sunglasses company based out of Pacific Beach that has been taking on the big manufacturers for more than a decade, just had its biggest sales week ever, thanks to a viral story centered on its newest partner: NFL legend and current University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

WEDNESDAY

3,400+ migrants dropped off in San Diego county within a week

A recent influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has overwhelmed Border Patrol in California, Arizona and Texas.

Since migrant shelters in the area are at capacity, they are being dropped off at local transit centers instead. Some local officials, like county supervisor Jim Desmond, are calling for federal assistance to help deal with the situation.

The number of migrants entering San Diego County has kept growing since this report aired.

THURSDAY

South Bay family grieves grandmother, former San Diegan murdered in Tijuana

A South Bay family is in search of answers after a grandmother and former San Diegan was found murdered in a Tijuana apartment. On Sept. 12, the body of Jennifer Gonzalez's older sister, Clara Gonzalez, was found in her apartment in northern Tijuana.

Authorities told family the 48-year-old Clara was strangled and brutally beaten.

FRIDAY

2 Polinsky Children's Center staff members fired for rough handling of child

State social workers say there was an "immediate risk" to the safety of the children in care at Polinsky Children's Center.

Team 10 investigated the issue to uncover what happened and why everyone who works at the Polinsky Children's Center had to be retrained.

SATURDAY

New app lets you rent private bathrooms on-demand in San Diego

“It's kind of like how Uber changed the way that we get taxis. You used to have to go to the taxi line. Now, Uber is available to you where you are and when you need it,” said Nancy Asare, who co-founded the Restspace app with her partner.

The app uses a phone’s location to connect people who want to use the restroom with nearby hosts. They rent out their bathrooms and other spaces in their homes, starting in 15-minute blocks.

SUNDAY

Federal judge in San Diego blocks high-capacity magazine ban again, Gov. Newsom responds

A San Diego federal judge Friday blocked California's ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 bullets for the second time in recent years. In a ruling stemming from a lawsuit filed by firearm advocates, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez struck down the law in 2017, ruling it unconstitutional.

Benitez's order includes a 10-day stay of the injunction at the California Attorney General's Office's request, so a stay can be sought from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thanks for following along — check in next week for another recap of the San Diego news cycle.