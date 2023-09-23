San Diego saw cloudy skies and showers on last day of summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The final day of Summer 2023 in San Diego was a gloomy one, as showers and cloudy skies draped the county.

It marked the end of an abnormally wet season that has affected people across the county.

“We set up our whole sound system and then it started raining,” said Steve Antti, a musician who often plays guitar gigs in Little Italy. “Usually this place is packed."

While Friday was a slower night, some businesses made adjustments, like Solunto Restaurant & Bakery.

“We of course try to make the best out of it,” said Paolo Tagliani, the owner.

The restaurant brought out extra umbrellas and fire places to keep customers cozy.

“That’s all we’re trying to do. It’s not easy… but there’s a lot of competition. There’s a lot of patios,” he said.

If it has felt gloomier than a typical summer, that’s because it technically has been. On top of a few summer storms bringing unusually high rain totals to our area, the National Weather Service says this September has been cloudier on record than recent years.

Over on Mission Bay, Seaforth Boat Rentals shared they had a few cancellations on Friday because of the weather.

“Usually this time of year, there’d be people hanging out on the backs of their boats,” said Daniel Altonaga. “The hotels and everybody is kind of affected. We’re hoping for a warm October.”

Saturday will mark the official start of the astronomical fall season.