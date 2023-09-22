San Diego County Supervisor Desmond plans to declare migrant influx at border a 'humanitarian crisis'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As the influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border continues, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Friday said he plans to declare a humanitarian crisis at next Board of Supervisors meeting.

Desmond explained the declaration was due to what he refers to as a lack of resources from the federal government for the many asylum seekers.

In a statement to the board, Desmond said:

“With over 600 street releases daily, the strain on our local infrastructure and services is becoming increasingly untenable. We have witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants from around the world being dropped off at transit stations throughout San Diego County. Over 5,000 individuals have been ‘street-released,’ dropped at transit stations, over the last 10 days. The numbers show no sign of slowing down. Our immigration system is broken, and people from far and wide are capitalizing on the federal government's ineptness, putting San Diegans at risk.

In the absence of sufficient Federal Government resources and support, it is clear that we cannot continue down this path. As such, I have taken the initiative to place an urgent agenda item for discussion at our upcoming Board meeting. This item will declare the current situation as a humanitarian crisis.

We already face a severe homelessness crisis, and dropping thousands of individuals onto our streets will only exacerbate this issue. Like many others, our region is already beyond its capacity to provide essential services, resources, and support to those seeking refuge within our borders. While we are a community that values compassion and empathy, we must also acknowledge the practical limits of our capacity to meet the needs of those who arrive in our region.

We urgently require federal assistance, resources, and a comprehensive strategy to address this situation effectively, ensuring the well-being of our community and those seeking shelter within it.”

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26.

With the number of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border increasing by the day, nearly 1,000 active-duty military members have been sent to borders in California, Arizona, and Texas to help current border officers deal with the arrivals.

Over the past 10 days, border officers have dropped off at least 3,400 migrants at various transit centers across San Diego County.

Some immigration advocates say the transit center drop-offs are due to local migrant shelters near or at capacity.

Many of the migrants are trying to make their way to other states to meet with their sponsor families or stay in the region as they await the next step in the asylum-seeking process.