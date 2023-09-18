San Diego City Council votes on year-round closure of Point La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monday the San Diego City Council is meeting to discuss closing the Point La Jolla bluffs to protect the marine wildlife and the people who visit the area.

The area in question is between the Children's Pool and La Jolla Cove, which is mostly occupied by sea lions. Earlier this month the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved the year-round closure.

The City Council will make the final decision on whether the closure will last through the end of October or be extended until a permanent solution can be found.

The proposal came to light due to recent incidents in which visitors have been getting too close to the animals. In some instances, visitors have tried to take selfies, attempted to pet or wake the sea lions, or have brought dogs into the area.

Under the proposal, if the closure is fully approved, more park rangers would be added and additional signs will be posted to warn visitors to keep out of the specific areas. The proposal also calls for a permanent gate to be installed at the top of the access as well.

Dogs and fireworks would also not be allowed, according to the proposal.