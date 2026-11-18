SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The advocates who fought to bring an 8-year-old boy home are speaking out about a reunion they call bittersweet, after he was returned to San Diego following his detention by ICE.

The boy reunited with his uncle Monday afternoon at the airport and was then welcomed home by community members the Haitian Bridge Alliance. The organization fought for the child's release since he was detained during a check-in downtown earlier this month.

"Today we brought him home, which is what we have been fighting for," Guerline Jozef, the organization's executive director, said on Monday.

ABC 10News sat down with Jozef just hours after the boy was welcomed home.

"We are so grateful for every person who made a call, who wrote a letter, who made sure that he was safe," Jozef said.

Jozef and the child's uncle picked him up at San Diego International on Monday. After days of not knowing where he was, they learned the boy had been transferred to a facility in Texas.

Jozef said the reunion was bittersweet, arguing he should have never been separated from his family in the first place.

"They were holding him touching his head to make sure he was OK inspecting him you know to make sure he was he was he he was OK," Jozef said.

The 8-year-old is a third grader at Fay Elementary School. His detention sparked outrage locally and nationwide.

ICE says it moved the child into federal custody because during the check-in, his uncle couldn't prove he was the child's legal guardian. The Haitian Bridge Alliance says the uncle did have proof and had been caring for the boy since his father was deported last year.

Congressman Juan Vargas was also there to welcome the child home Monday. After seeing video of the boy being detained, he and other lawmakers demanded his release.

"Finally, you know, we got him back yesterday," Vargas said.

"That's what you want, that's the outcome that you want, and that's what we're going to try to do, to get him a legal path to stay," Vargas said.

ICE tells ABC News the boy was returned to his uncle once the uncle established guardianship required under a federal anti-human trafficking law.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, the federal agency that had custody of the child told me, "Family reunification is the goal for every child," adding that it does not discuss specific cases.

The boy is expected to return to school this week.

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