SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 8-year-old Haitian boy who was taken into ICE custody earlier this month after losing Temporary Protected Status has been released, according to the Haitian Bridge Alliance.

According to U.S. Representative Juan Vargas, the boy has been reunited with his family after being held in a facility in Texas.

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“This 8-year-old child is finally home. We learned that the child was being held in a facility in Texas, far away from his home in San Diego," Vargas said.

Advocates say the boy, a third grader at Fay Elementary in City Heights was removed from his family on Nov. 4 after his uncle brought him to an immigration check-in.

Earlier this month, ICE said the child was taken to the check-in by a man claiming to be his uncle. A spokesperson said the uncle couldn't establish legal guardianship in accordance with federal law, so the child was removed and placed in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

ICE added that the boy was initially brought to the U.S. by a man who claimed to be his father and was later deported to Mexico by Customs and Border Protection.

“An 8-year-old child belongs in a classroom, on a playground, and surrounded by love—not in immigration detention. We welcome his release, but his freedom should never have required a public outcry," the Executive Director of Haitian Bridge Alliance, Jozef Guerline said.

His uncle has been caring for the boy since his father was deported in March 2025.

