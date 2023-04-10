Watch Now
Board of Supervisors to hold no-confidence vote on Nathan Fletcher in emergency meeting

The public meeting calling for the supervisor's resignation is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 00:53:43-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to hold a vote of no-confidence for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who is facing accusations of sexual assault and harassment by a former MTS employee.

The agenda for the special meeting was released Sunday night on the Board of Supervisors website.

Fletcher already announced he would resign, effective May 15; however, calls for his immediate resignation grew Friday. Several state leaders were among the politicians calling for Fletcher to step down right away, including Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

According to a statement from Supervisor Jim Desmond, the no-confidence vote and call for Fletcher's resignation will be a symbolic one, as the board does not have the power to remove him.

"This resolution will serve as a powerful statement for him to resign," Desmond's statement says. "Mr. Fletcher has let his constituents down and should no longer receive taxpayer funds."

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and the public is welcome to attend.

When ABC 10News asked on Friday if Fletcher would consider resigning immediately, Fletcher's office said he cannot respond because "he is out of state receiving treatment."

Just days before the sexual assault lawsuit was filed, Fletcher announced he was checking into a treatment center for alcohol abuse and PTSD, ending his state senate campaign along the way.

