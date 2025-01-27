Two people killed in San Diego County traffic this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were killed in San Diego County traffic this weekend, according to the Escondido and Oceanside Police Departments.

City News Service reports on Saturday at 6 p.m. Escondido Police responded to a call about an unconscious man in the road at Rock Springs and Seven Oaks roads.

“Arriving officers found several motorists who were performing CPR on the man,” police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

The 32-year-old pedestrian’s identity was not released while relatives are being notified.

Police are investigating the possible hit and run and are asking anyone with information to call Traffic Investigator Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423

CNS also reports that early Sunday morning another man was killed when he crashed his 2007 Scion TC into a curb, causing it to overturn.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on El Camino Real near Vista Oceana, according to the Oceanside Police Department. The 33-year-old driver died at the scene.

At least fourteen people have died in traffic in San Diego County so far this year, and half of them were pedestrians or on a bike.

Eight were killed in the first five days of the new year, according to Coast News, including three pedestrians and one person riding a bike.

Then a man was killed on Jan. 14 when his car veered off the transition ramp between SR-94 and I-15.

Two women, both pedestrians, were killed that next weekend; on Jan 17 in Clairemont and on Jan 19 in Encinitas.

And a driver was killed in Miramar Ranch North on Jan 24.