Suspected killer of CalFire Captain arrested in Mexicali

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mexican authorities arrested Yolanda Marodi, the suspected killer of a Cal Fire captain Rebecca Marodi, in Mexicali, it was announced Satuday.

The State Citizen Security Force in Baja California located Marodi near a hotel in the border town, according to a press release.

She was apprehended and handed over to “the corresponding authorities,” according to the release.

On February 17 San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assaut with a deadly weapon at the Rebecca and Yolanda Marodi’s home in Ramona. Rebecca was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene; Yolanda had already fled.

ABC 10News soon learned that Yolanda had a violent past, spending time in jail for killing a previous spouse.

A San Diego County Superior Court’s arrest warrant unveiled more details. Rebecca allegedly told Yolanda she was ending their marriage roughly a week before the incident, and Yolanda can be seen in ring camera surveillance footage chasing Rebecca around the property the night she died.

Yolanda was then seen loading pets and luggage into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, a vehicle the Department of Homeland Security identified entering Mexico hours later.

Last week, dozens of people showed up in the rain to remember Captian Marodi at a procession in Ramona.

More than fifty riders also came out for a memorial ride to Josie’s Hideout in Santa Ysabel.

The Cal Fire San Diego Benevolent Fund is raising money to honor Captain Marodi and support her family.