Dozens remember Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi in Ramona procession

It was a rainy afternoon in Ramona.

But that didn't stop the dozens lining the sidewalks on Main Street to remember the late fire captain, Rebecca Marodi.

Or, as they knew her, Becky.

“She was the Princess Diana of our neighborhood and of San Diego. She would give her heart to anybody at any time, help any stray animal, no questions asked,” said Amber Webster, Marodi’s next-door neighbor.

Webster said she heard the emotional moments after Marodi’s body was found.

“That needs to be brought to justice,” said Webster.

Rebecca Marodi was found stabbed in her home on February 17.

The suspect, her wife Yolanda, still on the run.

Authorities believe she fled to Mexico.

Yolanda was sentenced to 13 years in prison back in 2004 for killing her then-husband, James Olejniczak Jr.

Those attending the procession told ABC 10News that it's been almost a month since Rebecca Marodi’s death- and they want something done.

“They need to get that lady and get her behind bars as soon as possible so she can't hurt anybody else. And to give everyone else a peace of mind that you know that this is not okay,” said Webster.

Rebecca Marodi's fellow first responders are grieving while still searching for answers.

“She was the most loyal, trustworthy, happy, lovely person I ever met,” said Webster.

Anyone with information about Yolanda Marodi's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers.

