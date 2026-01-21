Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside of Chula Vista bar

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Chula Vista police Tuesday publicly identified a fugitive suspect in the slaying of a 31-year-old man who was gunned down last year outside a South Bay bar.

Roberto Jacinto Diego, 47, allegedly shot Pablo Hernandez Jr. of San Diego shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 28, 2025, as the victim was with a group of people in front of the drinking establishment in the 600 block of E Street in Chula Vista, according to police. Paramedics took Hernandez to a hospital, where he died four days later.

Detectives identified Jacinto Diego as the suspected killer through "numerous" witness interviews and images of his vehicle captured by an automated license-plate reader, Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacinto Diego, and investigators believe he may have crossed the border into Mexico," Molina said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the fatal shooting.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the suspect is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact investigators via the P3tips mobile application.

