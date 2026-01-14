Chula Vista family seeks justice after man killed in shooting outside bar on his birthday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The family of a Chula Vista man who died after being shot outside a bar while celebrating his 31st birthday is pleading for the public's help in finding his killer.

Pablo Hernandez Jr. was gunned down in the parking lot of On the Rocks Cocktails just past 1:30 a.m. on December 28. He died four days later at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

"He was like a brother to me, and not here anymore," said an emotional Thanh Pham, a friend chosen by Hernandez's family to speak on their behalf. The family is too fearful for their safety to show their faces publicly.

Pham said Hernandez had gone out with a small group of friends to celebrate his birthday at the Chula Vista bar. Video from Christmas Eve shows a happy Hernandez laughing and having fun with his nephews just days before the shooting.

“It was closing. Everybody was leaving,” Pham said, describing what Hernandez was doing when the shots were fired.

Bar employees told me there was no fight or loud argument leading up to the shooting, leaving investigators without a clear motive.

"Just doesn't make any sense at all," Pham said.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Pham said Hernandez, who worked in construction, did not have any enemies.

"He was a bright soul, a bright person," Pham said.

Loved ones describe Hernandez as an energetic, caring man who loved his family and loved the San Diego Padres.

"We are heartbroken, can't wrap our minds around this," Pham said.

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"We want and need justice. We just want answers. He did not deserve this," Pham said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

