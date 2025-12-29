Shooting in Chula Vista leaves on in critical condition

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 1:40 a.m.

Officers arrived to the 600 Block of E street to find one shooting victim, who was transported to a local hospital. That victim was around 30 years old, according to CVPD, and is in critical condition.

Authorities say they believe this was not a random act of violence and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Crimestoppers or call the non-emergency line at 619-691-5151.