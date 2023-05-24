Third arrest made in deadly San Ysidro drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A third man was arrested in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting that happened in San Ysidro on April 7, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu was shot in the 100 block of East Park Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on April 7 and died at the hospital less than an hour later. ABC 10News spoke to the victim's cousin, and she said Arvizu had gone to a barbecue in San Ysidro to meet up with childhood friends.

SDPD's initial investigation showed the suspects were in a vehicle when they confronted Arvizu, shot him and then sped away from the scene.

Through the homicide unit's investigation, they identified 18-year-old Adrian Rodriquez of San Diego as a third suspect. On May 23, at about 10:30 a.m. Rodriguez, who had already been in custody at the San Diego County Jail, was additionally booked for one count of murder.

Police made their first arrest in this case around 7 a.m. May 10, in San Bernardino. Local law enforcement there helped SDPD arrest 18-year-old Jacob Kozik in the 2700 block of Conejo Drive.

Marcos Carbajal, a 20-year-old Chula Vista man, was the second suspect in this shooting. Carbajal was already in custody at a San Diego County Jail for another crime, the press release says.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.