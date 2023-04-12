Loved ones grieve San Ysidro drive-by shooting victim

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are searching for answers after a 20-year-old National City man was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in San Ysidro.

“It’s just horrible, the way he died. It’s just not fair,” said family friend Denise Vargas.

Four days later, loved ones remain mired in grief and disbelief.

“I was in shock. We were all in shock,” said Brenda Rosales.

Rosales says last Friday night, her cousin, 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu, went to a barbecue in San Ysidro to meet up with some childhood friends.

“He had told his mom that he was going to this ‘carne asada’ with his friends, and he was just excited to go out,” said Rosales.

Police say before 10:30 p.m., Arvizu was confronted outside a home on East Park Avenue by someone in a car, before he was shot in the upper body.

The vehicle then took off. Arvizu was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“He was just there, hanging around with friends. Nobody deserves that,” said Vargas.

Loved ones call Arvizu, a graduate of Palomar High and an avid skateboarder, a young man who was devoted to his family.

“Very respectful. He was friendly, honest and very responsible,” Rosales.

Arvizu worked two jobs, including an airport baggage handler job, to support his little brother and mother, who was unable to work for health reasons.

“He woke up every morning, and went to work, and did what he had to do for his family. He never complained,” said Rosales.

Rosales say she doesn't know of anyone who would want to hurt him.

Loved ones are now making an appeal to the public for tips.

"He deserves justice. The mom deserves justice. She deserves to know what happened. Think about your own family member, someone you love,” said Vargas.

Detectives searched the neighborhood for evidence or witnesses who may have information about the shooting. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.