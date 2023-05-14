UPDATE: 2nd arrest made in fatal San Ysidro drive-by shooting

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department announced it has made a second arrest in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting that happened in San Ysidro on April 7.

This happened just days after police made their first arrest in this case.

According to police, 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu was shot in the 100 block of East Park Ave. around 10:20 p.m. on April 7 and died at the hospital less than an hour later. ABC 10News spoke to the victim's cousin, and she said Arvizu had gone to a barbecue in San Ysidro to meet up with childhood friends.

SDPD's initial investigation showed the suspects were in a vehicle when they confronted Arvizu and shot him.

"That vehicle and its occupants sped away from the area where the shooting occurred," an SDPD press release stated.

Through the homicide unit's investigation, SDPD developed Marcos Carbajal, a 20-year-old Chula Vista man, as the second suspect of this shooting. Carbajal was already in custody at a San Diego County Jail for another crime, the press release says.

Police booked him again, this time for one count of murder.

SDPD made its first arrest in this case around 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, in San Bernardino. Local law enforcement there helped SDPD arrest 18-year-old Jacob Kozik in the 2700 block of Conejo Drive.

Kozik's arraignment is scheduled for Monday, May 15.