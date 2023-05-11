Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department said it has arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in San Ysidro on April 7.

According to police, 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu was shot in the 100 block of East Park Ave. around 10:20 p.m. and died at the hospital less than an hour later. ABC 10News spoke to the victim's cousin, and she said Arvizu had gone to a barbecue in San Ysidro to meet up with childhood friends.

RELATED: Loved ones grieve San Ysidro drive-by shooting victim

During its preliminary investigation, SDPD learned a suspect in a vehicle confronted Arvizu before he was shot.

"That vehicle and its occupants sped away from the area where the shooting occurred," an SDPD press release stated.

Police say homicide detectives identified Jacob Kozik as one of the suspects in the shooting. He was arrested around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, in San Bernardino. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department helped SDPD make the arrest in the 2700 block of Conejo Drive.

Kozik was taken to San Diego and booked into county jail, police said.

If you have more information for police about this case, reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.