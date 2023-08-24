Man accused of murdering wife in San Ysidro pleads not guilty

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The man charged with murder after his wife's body was found in a parking lot on the Fourth of July pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

German Luna Salazar denied that he was responsible for the killing as a criminal complaint alleged he strangled his wife with a vacuum cord on July 1, 2023.

Leyva Oregel Garcia's body was found in a car at the Las Americas Premium Outlets on July 4, 2023. Her family had reported her missing from Santa Barbara County just days before.

RELATED: Family seeks justice after woman is found dead inside car near border

Salazar was seen walking away from the crime scene, according to police, and they believe he went to Mexico from there.

Salazar was arrested Saturday morning by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, and he was detained until San Diego police detectives took custody then booked him into the San Diego Jail for an outstanding homicide warrant, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

He remains in custody without bail. Salazar faces up to 26 years to life in state prison if he's convicted.

RELATED: Man arrested at San Ysidro Port of Entry in connection with strangulation death of wife