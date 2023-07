SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a vehicle Tuesday in San Ysidro.

A security guard found the woman shortly after midnight in an SUV parked at the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall at 4400 Camino De La Plaza, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police said. The woman was described as being in her 30s.

