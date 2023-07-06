Husband of woman found dead in San Ysidro parking lot identified as murder suspect

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it believes the husband of a Santa Barbara County woman found dead in a San Ysidro parking lot is responsible for her death.

A security guard found Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, 32, at 12:24 a.m. Tuesdayin an SUV parked at the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall at 4400 Camino De La Plaza, according to San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Oregel Garcia had been reported missing out of Guadalupe, California, on July 2, just days before her body was found. Detectives determined she died from blunt force trauma injuries to her upper body.

In recent days, SDPD worked with investigators from the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to find out how she disappeared and ended up in San Diego.

SDPD detectives say the investigation appears to show this was a tragic case of domestic violence, and Oregel Garcia's husband, 44-year-old German Armando Luna Salazar, is the murder suspect.

Police say he may have gone to Mexico after he left the area where his wife's body was found on foot; that's where he was last seen, according to officers.

SDPD described Luna Salazar as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.

If you see the suspect or have any other information for police, SDPD is asking you to call them immediately at 619-531-2293. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.